Bogdan Guskov Extends His Unbeaten Streak with Vicious TKO of Nikita Krylov – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Bogdan Guskov broke into the light heavyweight top 10 at UFC Abu Dhabi, landing a vicious first-round knockout of 40-fight veteran Nikita Krylov.

Things were fairly even between the two in the opening round. That is, until Guskov unleashed a vicious straight right with just under a minute to go in the stanza, which caught Krylov clean.

gettyimages 2227143032 612x612 1
gettyimages 2227143043 612x612 1

Krylov desperately tried to scramble his way out of danger, but Guskov was unrelenting in his follow-up attack, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage, handing Guskov the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

gettyimages 2227143101 612x612 1

Official Result: Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (straight right to ground-and-pound) at 4:18 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2227143233 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

