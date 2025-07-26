Bogdan Guskov Extends His Unbeaten Streak with Vicious TKO of Nikita Krylov – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Bogdan Guskov broke into the light heavyweight top 10 at UFC Abu Dhabi, landing a vicious first-round knockout of 40-fight veteran Nikita Krylov.

Things were fairly even between the two in the opening round. That is, until Guskov unleashed a vicious straight right with just under a minute to go in the stanza, which caught Krylov clean.

Krylov desperately tried to scramble his way out of danger, but Guskov was unrelenting in his follow-up attack, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage, handing Guskov the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

Official Result: Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (straight right to ground-and-pound) at 4:18 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi:

THIS RIGHT HAND WAS CLEAN FROM BOGDAN GUSKOV 👊 #UFCAbuDhabi is live NOW on @ABC and @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/LkRESyR20P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2025