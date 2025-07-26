Bogdan Guskov Extends His Unbeaten Streak with Vicious TKO of Nikita Krylov – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights
Bogdan Guskov broke into the light heavyweight top 10 at UFC Abu Dhabi, landing a vicious first-round knockout of 40-fight veteran Nikita Krylov.
Things were fairly even between the two in the opening round. That is, until Guskov unleashed a vicious straight right with just under a minute to go in the stanza, which caught Krylov clean.
Krylov desperately tried to scramble his way out of danger, but Guskov was unrelenting in his follow-up attack, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage, handing Guskov the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far.
Official Result: Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (straight right to ground-and-pound) at 4:18 of Round 1.