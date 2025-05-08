Nicky Rod’s Brother Banned from Craig Jones’ B-Team for ‘Unhealthy Interactions with Women’ in the Gym

Jay Rodriguez, an ADCC silver medalist and the brother of CJI champion Nicky Rodriguez, has been removed from B-Team after engaging in inappropriate interactions with women.

Days ago, a report revealed that Rodriguez allegedly had a hidden photo vault on his phone containing explicit images of women who trained at the gym, alongside porn look-a-likes to mimic them.

Upon learning of the situation, B-Team co-founders Craig Jones and Seth Belisle leaped into action.

“Jay Rod is no longer a part of B Team,” Craig Jones wrote on social media. “B Team is a safe training place for all and we have a zero tolerance policy for anyone breaching that trust.”

Jay Rodriguez also addressed the allegations, admitted that he had “unhealthy interactions with women in the gym” and is currently seeking help for a porn addiction.

“You may have heard that I have been banned from B-Team … and this is true,” Jay Rod said in the video. “Essentially, I’ve had some unhealthy interactions with women in the gym, and this has now led to me seeking help through therapy, just for my porn addiction that I’ve had for quite some time now. “[I’m] seeking help through therapy for the past few months as well as just further building my relationship with my beliefs, my religion, and just kinda changing my lustful ways and working toward being a better person.”

Jay Rodriguez issues a formal apology Following B-Team Dismissal

In a follow-up post, Rodriguez offered an apology to the women involved.

“I want to publicly and sincerely apologize to those who were directly affected by my past actions. I recognize the harm I’ve caused and take full accountability,” Rodriguez’s statement read. “To those individuals, I am truly sorry. “I also ask that the public show them the respect and consideration they deserve by refraining from contacting or attempting to identify them,” he added. “Their privacy and well-being should be the priority and I hope everyone can honor that moving forward. Thank you.”

Despite the loss of Rodriguez, Jones noted that B-Team would still stroll into CJI 2 with a “powerhouse” lineup, including PGF silver medalist Chris Wojcik, who will be the 88 kg slot left vacant by Rodriguez’s dismissal.