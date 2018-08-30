Nick Diaz’s domestic violence case has been dismissed.

The Clark County District Attorney in Nevada has declined to pursue the case against the UFC star. Diaz’s attorney, Ross Goodman, broke the news this morning (Thurs. August 30, 2018):

“We are grateful that the District Attorney’s office was fair and thoughtful in reviewing this case based on the evidence and making the decision to dismiss this matter particularly in light of the Grand Jury’s decision finding probable cause was lacking,” Goodman said.

Goodman added that he hopes the decision clears Diaz “from being associated with such horrific but false allegations.”

A Las Vegas Justice Court judge dismissed the case with prejudice, which means it has been dismissed permanently.

Initially, Diaz was facing three felony charges and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation. He also faced one for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm. Diaz was facing a domestic battery misdemeanor charge from an incident that occurred in May.

The 35-year-old was being accused by an on-and-off again girlfriend of grabbing her by the head and slamming her to the ground before choking her. She admitted to throwing a glass at Diaz’s head during the altercation that occurred in Las Vegas in May.

Goodman also noted that he believes the charges being dropped are “vindication” for Diaz in the matter (quotes via MMA Fighting):