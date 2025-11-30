Nick Diaz Update: Continuing Recovery Program as Personal and Financial Complications Mount

Former UFC welterweight Nick Diaz remains enrolled in an extended rehabilitation program, according to a November 28 welfare update from his coach Jose Garcia. The 42-year-old fighter, who entered a treatment facility in Mexico in January 2025 following documented substance abuse concerns, has made measurable progress in his recovery journey, though complications surrounding his personal life and financial obligations persist.

Latest Nick Diaz Update

“Reporting:11-28-25 welfare checkup for nickdiaz209. THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOUR CONCERNS FOR MY BROTHER Nick. Nick is still in the program and doing well . Ofcourse he wants to go home early and not finish the program WICH was not advised by the program director and his advocates. He has partial recovered from the substance use but still has a lot of scar tissue to be healed according to the CURRENT MRI RESULTS. Never mind nick ex girlfriend trying to pull nick out of rehab for her benefits because currently she have to evacuate nick house where she is squatting for a while. She not the brightest crayon in the box, NICK IS persuading HER TO GET HIM OUT EARLY AND GET BACK OUT . Also to make the circus more messy she now has a restraining order on JR Who has a warrant for his arrest currently.. TO MAKE MATTERS WORSE Nick property is being auctioned off. it went to foreclosure because from what I was told CEASER did not pay the property tax that CEASER promised to pay after nick vs Lawler ufc fight. CEASER deposit some money for nick n Kayla the money that was supposed to save nicks home but did not. She was TO HELP NICK PAY THE PROPERTY TAXES BUT DID NOT SHE KEPT THE MONEY FOR HERSELF AND HER DAD.The next step for Diaz is to hopefully go to a CTE/TBI program to help him heal from the brain scarring from all the years of fighting.. nick ex is trying to make it look like nick is being abused and mistreated WICH is false.. she has used AI technology to create illusions of nick being kidnapped and abused.. YALL look at the current picture sent to me by his advocates who asked me to post for Dias and his advocates.. NOW LET ME ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS WITH MY FAMILY MINUS THE DRAMA. CORRECTION : CEASER deposited the money to an account for nick and Kayla so Kayla can make payments but Kayla retardedass kept the money and is not paying the money owed to clear nick name property tax #irs Nick we love you bro we are doing our best to help you but at the end of it all it’s your life and we just want you be happy with the life you deserve my brother.”

Garcia’s latest update confirms that Diaz continues participation in the structured treatment program despite expressing a desire to depart early, a request that program directors and Diaz’s advocates have actively discouraged. Medical evaluations conducted during treatment reveal partial recovery from substance use disorders, yet recent MRI results indicate significant scar tissue remains in his brain structure.

The former Strikeforce champion’s recovery efforts operate against a backdrop of competing interests within his inner circle. Garcia’s account describes attempts by Diaz’s former partner to facilitate early departure from the program, characterizing these efforts as motivated by personal rather than therapeutic interests. The same individual allegedly remains in Diaz’s Stockton, California residence under disputed circumstances. Additionally, Garcia notes that artificial imagery created through digital manipulation has circulated online, depicting false scenarios of abuse or unlawful detention.

Compounding these personal complications, Diaz’s property faced foreclosure proceedings and auction this year. According to Garcia’s statement, the property tax obligations that triggered this foreclosure were assigned to another party following Diaz’s 2021 UFC fight with Robbie Lawler. Funds designated for property tax payments were reportedly redirected, leaving the obligation unpaid and ultimately resulting in government action against the property.

Legal complications further shape the current situation surrounding Diaz. A restraining order exists against one individual within Diaz’s circle, with that same person reportedly subject to an active warrant. Garcia emphasizes that his role centers exclusively on monitoring Diaz’s health and recovery trajectory rather than addressing personal dynamics or relationship matters affecting the fighter.

The recovery trajectory continues of efforts that began following a November 2024 incident that prompted withdrawal from a scheduled UFC 310 bout. Video documentation from that period showed Diaz in concerning physical and mental condition, generating widespread concern among the fighting community and prompting intervention from family members and coaches.

Garcia’s public statements maintain focus on Diaz’s immediate therapeutic needs and long-term neurological health. The recovery coach has explicitly addressed criticism suggesting his updates represent public relations management, framing his communications as genuine progress monitoring designed to support Diaz’s continued participation in treatment and maintain transparency with concerned supporters.