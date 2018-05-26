Nick Diaz Released From Jail Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Earlier this week, former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic battery by strangulation in addition to misdemeanor domestic battery for an alleged incident that took place and involved a female victim.

Now, however, he has been released from jail.

According to MMAjunkie, an “online search of inmates at the Clark County (Nev.) Detention Center reveals the UFC veteran no longer is in custody following charges of domestic battery.” The report also indicated that Diaz’s bail was set at $18,000.

In addition to the report, Diaz posted a story on Instagram of himself Saturday (May 26, 2018) morning, although he did not say anything.

The 34-year-old Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015 when he dropped a decision defeat to Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183. The result was later changed to a no-contest, however, when bother fighters failed drug tests.

Diaz, who tested positive for marijuana metabolites, was originally suspended for five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), but that punishment was later reduced.

He was then suspended again for failing to report his whereabouts to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) multiple times, but he became eligible to compete again last month after accepting a one-year suspension from the third-party testing organization.

He has shown little interest in fighting recently, but his future in the Octagon is obviously now even more unclear.