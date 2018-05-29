Nick Diaz’ Mugshot, Court Date Revealed

By
Mike Drahota
-
0
SHARE
nick diaz
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea for USA TODAY Sports

Nick Diaz will be due back in court very soon.

After the enigmatic fan favorite was arrested on felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery last Friday (May 25, 2018), a court representative confirmed to MMA Fighting that Diaz was due to appear before judge Amy Chelini at 8:30 a.m. on June 6.

Diaz was booked on domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery in the first degree charges, the first of which is a felony, and was released from the Clark County Detention Center after making $18,000 bail on Friday night.

According to Larry Hadfield, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police had probable cause to arrest Diaz after police had been dispatched to a Las Vegas home. Tonight, the LVMPD released his mugshot:

Diaz has been out of action since he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in 2015, a result that was changed to a no contest when Silva tested positive for elevated testosterone levels. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and was initially suspended five years for the repeat offense, a suspension that has long since expired.

Diaz also recently saw a one-year whereabouts suspension from USADA expire. His issues with the UFC’s anti-doping partner would appear to be trivial compared to his pending legal case, however.

Advertisement

NEXT: Michael Bisping Thanks Fans For Outpouring Of Support

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR