Nick Ball Forces TJ Doheny to Quit on His Stool in Round 10 – Ball vs. Doheny Highlights

Nick Ball delivered a dominant performance against TJ Doheny to retain his WBA featherweight world title via technical knockout on Saturday inside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The first round was fairly competitive, but things got chippy immediately after the bell when Doheny continued to hold onto Ball’s neck during a clinch. After Doheny let him go, Ball threw a kick to Doheny’s leg. That prompted the referee to have a conversation with both fighters before the second stanza, but neither faced any penalty for their actions.

Shenanigans continued in the sixth round when Doheny had to call a timeout to address an untied shoelace. Seconds after the fight resumed, Ball dumped Doheny on the canvas, prompting another warning from the ref. Ball ended the round connecting with a left followed by a straight right that bucked the knees of Doheny.

30 seconds into the ninth round, Ball was deducted a point after he once again shoved Doheny down to the mat following an exchange.

By the time we hit the 10th round, it was clear that Doheny had nothing left in the tank. Still, he endured a late-round onslaught from Ball and got back to his stool. Unfortunately, Doheny would never get off his stool as the Irishman’s corner threw in the towel, bringing an end to the fight in between rounds.

Official Result: Nick Ball def. TJ Doheny via TKO (retirement) at 3:00 of Round 10 to retain the WBA featherweight world championship.

Check out highlights from Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny:

Liverpool's own Nick Ball makes his way to the ring 👀#BallDoheny | Live now on DAZN (ex. UK & Ire) pic.twitter.com/Pvp5ZIvl1F — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 15, 2025

Tensions boil over at the end of the first between Nick Ball and TJ Doheny 🫣 #BallDoheny



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qosM3XPwrK — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 15, 2025

Nick Ball kicked TJ Doheny 😳#BallDoheny | Live now on DAZN (ex. UK & Ire) pic.twitter.com/nrxXWk2B0g — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 15, 2025

Nick Ball is turning up the heat as we hit the halfway mark 🔥 #BallDoheny



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xrCOupaQMM — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 15, 2025

Drama in round ten 👀



Nick Ball ups the pace, TJ Doheny shows heart! #BallDoheny



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bBsbBaZSOt — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 15, 2025