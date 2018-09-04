Nicco Montano Was Inspired By Henry Cejudo’s Upset Win At UFC 227

Last month (Sat. August 4, 2018) at UFC 227 one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport went down.

Henry Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson in the co-main event to become the second-ever UFC flyweight champion. It was a moment that shocked a lot of mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, but also inspired fellow fighters.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano explained how she drew inspiration off Cejudo’s big moment (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Absolutely, as I said, it’s not about labels; it’s about heart and will and sacrifices and I’ve made them all,” Montano said. “It’s not going to me at the end of the fight to see that we’ve been through a battle and then see what the outcome is.” “Definitely seeing Cejudo, I was there for that fight up close and personal, and you could just see the pace and you could see how much both of those fighters were willing to put in that cage. “That was a spectacular fight and Cejudo came out victorious. And he was the underdog, so that’s definitely something that’s in my head now.”

Montano could use some inspiration right about now. She’ll be defending her flyweight title this weekend at the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV). Montano will be defending against former women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Many are writing off this fight as a guaranteed win for “The Bullet.” She has shared the Octagon with some of the most fierce competitors in the world, and did more than hold her own.

With victories over the likes of Holly Holm and Julianna Pena under her belt, Shevchenko will certainly be a big test for the 4-2 Montano.