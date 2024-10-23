Ngannou reveals inside scoop on possible UFC-PFL superfight with Jon Jones: ‘I know the truth’

Off the back of his spectacular return to action over the course of last week in the main event of PFL: Battle of the Giants — former UFC star, Francis Ngannou claims he knows the truth about a potential super fight between Jon Jones and himself in the future — potentially in a crossover between both promotions.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, made his successful return to mixed martial arts over the course of last weekend in Saudi Arabia, landing a hellacious first round ground strikes knockout win over Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.

The outing came as Cameroonian native, Ngannou’s first in the cage in over two years, previously turning in a unanimous decision win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in his final outing inside the Octagon.

As for Jon Jones, the former two-time light heavyweight gold holder and pound-for-pound number one is slated to make his return in the main event of UFC 309 next month in Madison Square Garden, taking on the returning Stipe Miocic in his first defense of his heavyweight crown.

Image via: PFL MMA on YouTube

Francis Ngannou claims he knows the “truth” of potential Jon Jones pairing

And drawing his attention following his knockout win over Ferreira over the weekend in the Middle East, Ngannou claimed that he knew “the truth” regarding a potential future fight between himself and long-time foe, Jones, with the duo failing to meet inside the Octagon during their respective tenures with the organization.

“I see him (Jon Jones), too, and I will be watching him on November 16. There’s a chance [we could fight],” Francis Ngannou told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I can’t tell on a scale of one to 10. I can’t tell how much, but I know there’s a chance. I know that fight also interests Turki (Alalshikh), and not many things resist him.”

I know the truth, I’ve been behind the scenes, so I know exactly what happened, and I do believe that he (Jones) wants to fight,” Francis Ngannou explained.