UFC 237 Receives New Main Card Bout Order

Some changes have been made the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) card.
The show goes down tomorrow night (Sat. May 11, 2019) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN’s Phil Murphy provided an update on the bout order following the removal of Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo, after Ferreira was medically forced off the card.
Now, Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana has been moved up to the main card. Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes will now take place on the ESPN prelims:
UFC 237 is headlined by a strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva takes on Jarred Cannonier in the co-main event. Former featherweight king Jose Aldo returns against Alexander Volkanovski as well.
Check out the updated UFC 237 PPV below:
Main Card:
- Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
- Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva
- Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia
Prelims:
- Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann
- Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes
- BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida
Early Prelims:
- Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin
- Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo