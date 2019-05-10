UFC 237 Receives New Main Card Bout Order

Spread the word!













Some changes have been made the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

The show goes down tomorrow night (Sat. May 11, 2019) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN’s Phil Murphy provided an update on the bout order following the removal of Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo, after Ferreira was medically forced off the card.

Now, Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana has been moved up to the main card. Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes will now take place on the ESPN prelims:

#UFC237 bout order update:



new PPV fight (first of night)

• Irene Aldana vs Bethe Correia



added to ESPN prelims:

• Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes



First fight of night now at 6:30p ET on ESPN+ (@espnmma) — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) May 10, 2019

UFC 237 is headlined by a strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva takes on Jarred Cannonier in the co-main event. Former featherweight king Jose Aldo returns against Alexander Volkanovski as well.

Check out the updated UFC 237 PPV below:

Main Card:

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli



Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Prelims:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Early Prelims: