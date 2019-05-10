Lightweight Fight Pulled From UFC 237

Spread the word!













One bout has been pulled from the card of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 237 on Friday. Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout was supposed to serve as the opener of the main card. However, that won’t be the case.

Ferreira failed to register his weight. As a result, the fight has been scrapped from the card. The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) confirmed the news to MMA Fighting.

Trinaldo was set for his first fight of 2019 after his original fights in January against Islam Makhachev and Alexander Hernandez never happened. The UFC Veteran, who has fought 18 times under the UFC banner, was able to make eight at 154.5 pounds on Friday morning before the news of the bout being nixed was revealed.

On the flip side, Ferreira (15-2-0) is currently on a four-fight win streak. As of this writing, the reason for his withdrawal is still unknown. The promotion will have to make some changes to the lineup of the card, which will be announced later today.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.