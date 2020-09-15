UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested in Corisca, France last week on charges believed to be attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Until now details about exactly what happened on Thursday night remained a mystery. TV broadcaster France 3 Corse claims to have spoken to a friend of the alleged victim and he/she says ‘Notorious’ exposed himself to the unsuspecting the woman who was holidaying with her husband.

“According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

McGregor was quickly released but the investigation remains active. The former dual-weight champion has vehemently denied all accusations against him.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” McGregor’s representatives said. “He has been interviewed and released.”

Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager told MMA Fighting his client will not be a target for people trying to score a quick pay day.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

McGregor seems to be struggling to cope with this latest run in with the law. The Irishman took to social media yesterday to reveal he is “crushed” by these claims and even reference suicide.

“I can’t on like this man,” McGregor wrote in response to one commenter. I am crushed here.”

“Suicide intervention yet ridiculing me in this manner online at this horrendous time in my life,” McGregor replied to another social media user who seemed to work in suicide prevention. “I am trying to stay strong or my kids and the people that reply on me and that love and support me. Thanks for the insults, hypocrite.”

Do these new details make you believe Conor McGregor is guilty or not guilty of these accusations?