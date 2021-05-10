Neil Magny is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev but is not prepared to wait around as the undefeated prospect continues his recovery from COVID-19.

Magny picked up an impressive win over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26 this past weekend.

In the immediate aftermath of the event Chimaev took to social media to call out Magny.

“@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next,” Chimaev wrote. “Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite”

‘The Haitian Sensation’ likes the match-up with Chimaev but isn’t prepared to put his career on hold for the young Swedish fighter whose last three fights have all been scrapped.

“I’m at this point where Khamzat is this great competitor. I can definitely fight him and propel my career forward. But at the same time, I can’t put my career and life on hold to hope that he’s better,” Magny said at the UFC on ESPN 24 post-fight news conference. “The guy has pulled out of three fights over the last few months. So for me to kind of put all my eggs in one basket and wait for him and hope that he’s ready this summer, it’s just foolish on my end.

“I think if he prioritizes getting healthy and can actually complete a camp and show up to a fight, then sure, that’s a fight that I’m definitely interested in. But as far as putting my life on hold for him, I have things that I want to accomplish and time is not my best friend at this point, so I can’t wait around for him.”

Magny is aiming for UFC gold but is more interested in providing for his family.

“At the end of the day, the title shot and becoming a UFC champion is the end goal. But I have to be realistic about the path I take to get there,” Magny said. “I’m one injury away from never fighting again. I’m one opportunity away from never fighting again. So I have to be cautious of that and be aware of that. I do have a son to provide for, so thoughts do cross my mind when it comes to how long I’m sitting around and waiting for my next fight. At the end of the day, the gold belt would be great. But providing for my family is my No. 1 goal at this point.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

