Neil Magny Finishes Craig White In First Round

Neil Magny gave Craig White a rude welcoming to the UFC.

The co-main event of UFC Liverpool saw Magny take on White. Magny was originally set to face Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” went down with an injury. The action was held inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

White grabbed a hold of Magny and pushed him against the fence early. Magny reversed the position and went for a takedown. A low knee caught White on the groin and time was called. White again engaged in the clinch and pushed Magny against the fence. A knee to the body was there for White. White changed levels, but Magny reversed and got into mount. The action eventually returned standing. White moved forward and once again pushed Magny against the fence. A knee to the face dropped White. Magny laid down some ground and pound to finish the fight.

Final Result: Neil Magny def. Craig White via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:32