Undefeated Navajo Stirling Outlasts Rodolfo Bellato in Show-Stopping Slugfest – UFC Perth Highlights

Navajo Stirling stayed undefeated at UFC Perth, earning a hard-fought victory over Rodolfo Bellato in the evening’s featured prelim.

Bellato came out looking to put pressure on Stirling early, but it was Stirling who landed the more significant shots. In the final 30 seconds, the undefeated Kiwi really started to open up, swinging big and engaging in a firefight with Bellato. Stirling appeared to get the better of the late exchange, likely securing him a 10-9 round on the scorecards.

After throwing hands with Bellator throughout the first, Stirling opted to flex his ground game in the second stanza, securing an early takedown and settling into half guard.

Before long, Bellato managed to fight his way back up and even scored a takedown of his own with a few ticks left on the clock, though it may not have been enough to steal back the round.

Despite seemingly needing a finish, Bellato spent much of the third round fishing for takedowns against Stirling. It wasn’t until the final half-minute of the fight that they started to open up. Stirling scored with a nasty right hand just before the bell, punctuating an impressive performance and earning him his eighth career victory.

Official Result: Navajo Stirling def. Rodolfo Bellato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Perth:

Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato#UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/7w9uQJTwVe — 🥷💥▂ ▃ ▅ MMA FIGHTING SUMMARIES ▅ ▃ ▂💥🥷 (@mmafightt) September 28, 2025