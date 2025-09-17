Navajo Stirling Remains a Steady Favorite Against Rodolfo Bellato – UFC Odds

The upcoming UFC fight between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato is set for UFC Fight Night 260 on September 27, 2025, in Perth. Navajo Stirling is a 27-year-old undefeated light heavyweight from New Zealand with a professional record of 7-0.

He fights out of City Kickboxing gym and is known for his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu foundation. Stirling has shown accuracy and volume in striking, with a significant strike accuracy around 56% and landing over 5 strikes per minute. He has no losses and is known for a balanced approach with some knockout power.

Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato Odds

The betting odds for the Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato fight on September 27, 2025, show Navajo Stirling as the favorite with moneyline odds around -210 to -200. Rodolfo Bellato is the underdog with odds ranging from +160 to +170. This means a bettor would need to wager about $210 on Stirling to win $100, while a $100 bet on Bellato would return about $160 to $170 if he wins.

As for the predicted outcome method, the chances for Bellato winning by decision, submission, or knockout are fairly balanced, each around 32-34%. Stirling’s winning chances by decision and knockout are slightly higher at 37% and 33%, with submission at about 30%.

There have been no major changes or shifts in the odds since the lines UFC opened, indicating a steady market view of Stirling as the more likely winner but recognizing Bellato’s ability to win through multiple methods. The odds reflect Stirling’s undefeated record and precision striking versus Bellato’s experience and finishing skills. Overall, Stirling is the clear betting favorite, but Bellato remains a serious contender with potentially valuable underdog odds.

Styles-wise, Stirling relies on wrestling and a strategic striking approach with good takedown defense. Bellato has a more aggressive style with power striking and submission ability. The fight is expected to be competitive, Stirling’s undefeated and style make him a serious contender.

Rodolfo Bellato is a 29-year-old Brazilian fighter who has more professional MMA experience, including five years at the regional level before joining UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series. Bellato has won via knockouts, submissions, and decisions, showing diversity and finishing ability.

Stirling looks to maintain his undefeated record and build momentum in the UFC light heavyweight division. Bellato seeks to prove his experience level and continue rising with a win over an undefeated prospect.

This fight offers an interesting clash between a rising contender with a clean slate and an experienced fighter with diverse finishing skills, each aiming to climb the UFC light heavyweight ranks.