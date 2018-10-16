Nate Diaz Trolls Dustin Poirier Over UFC 230 Withdrawal

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was saddened by the news that Dustin Poirier was forced out of the UFC 230 co-main event. Now it’s time his opponent Nate Diaz trolls him for it.

Diaz was set to return to fighting after more than two years away from the Octagon. It was somewhat surprising when it was announced he would do so against the surging “Diamond.” Most believed Diaz would only return for his lucrative trilogy fight with longtime rival Conor McGregor.

But Diaz took a chance against a much lesser-known name and came up with nothing for now. That’s lead the Stockton fan favorite to take out his anger on Poirier. He blasted the American Top Team fighter on social media this evening, claiming he ‘ain’t bout this life’:

If u can’t make it to war u lose the war

U ain’t bout this life… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 15, 2018

Poirier clapped back shortly thereafter, blasting Diaz’ somewhat lackluster record in terms of overall wins and losses:

If anyone knows about losing the war it's you… you've lost half of them that you been in. https://t.co/ovrDu6JkVF — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 15, 2018

Harsh but true. While Diaz claims that you lose the war if you can’t make it to the battle, he hasn’t set foot in a cage since August 2016. He remains one of the UFC’s best-known personalities. But his anti-establishment act of talking like he’s owed everything while never fighting is wearing on some.

For many others, it’s still the reason they love him so much.

For now, Diaz has been removed from November’s UFC 230 from NYC. From the looks of this ongoing social media feud, the rivalry between Diaz and The Diamond” may not be over yet.