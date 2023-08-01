Promotional alum, Nate Diaz has his doubts that former two-weight champion and past opponent, Conor McGregor will actually fight Michael Chandler in his planned Octagon return – as well as labelling newly-minted BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje as a “nerd” for skirting a call out from the Dubliner.

Diaz, a former welterweight contender and the inaugural BMF title challenger under the banner of the UFC, ended his longstanding tenure in the Octagon back in November of last year following a return to winning-ways against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September.

And over the weekend, the BMF title saw it’s second victor emerge atop a UFC 291 pay-per-view card in Salt Lake City, Utah, with former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje stopping Diaz’s rival, Dustin Poirier with a stunning second round high-kick KO – avenging a prior 2018 loss to the Lafayette native.

Immediately after the pairing, Arizona striker, Gaethje ruled out a fight with former two-division champion, McGregor in the future – particularly for BMF championship spoils, with the Crumlin striker predicting a one-punch KO of Gaethje in a potential pairing.

Nate Diaz questions Justin Gaethje’s status as the BMF championship after UFC 291

Sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s expected Octagon return next year, Diaz has his doubts he actually fights veteran wrestler, Chandler, while scoffing at Gaethje’s rejection.

“(Michael) Chandler is a nice guy but he’s not gonna win,” Nate Diaz told Mirror Fighting during a recent interview. “I don’t think they’re gonna fight though. They are not gonna fight.”

“I think Conor and (Justin) Gaethje should fight,” Nate Diaz explained. “I think that will probably be next, but Gaethje might just act like he’s too cool or something, but it shows how much of a nerd he is. He (Conor McGregor) ain’t got nobody to fight. Who is he going to fight? There’s nobody to fight. That’s why I had to step out because there’s nobody to fight.” (Transcribed by TalkSPORT)

Himself booked for his own combat sports return this weekend in Dallas, Texas – Diaz makes a professional boxing debut against outspoken puncher, Jake Paul in his first venture inside the squared circle, ahead of a planned return to the UFC in the future.

