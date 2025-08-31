Nate Diaz frustrated by inactivity amid UFC return rumors

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has voiced his frustration at being unable to get a fight booked.

As we know, Nate Diaz is one of the most intriguing fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. Over the years, he’s been able to build something of a cult following, with his win over Conor McGregor helping to launch him into a completely different stratosphere of superstardom. Now, though, he’s on the outside looking in.

Nate Diaz has the kind of star power that is always going to appeal to the UFC and other promotions, but he hasn’t been particularly active in either the ring or the cage as of late. The hope from many is that he’s able to start getting things booked, but as of this writing, it seems to be a bit of a difficulty.

In a recent interview, Nate Diaz spoke openly about his ongoing battle to get a fight.

Nate Diaz wants a big fight

Nobody is free, so there aren’t nobody to fight,” Diaz told MMA Junkie at Friday’s Dirty Boxing Championship 3 event. “I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f*cking locked down. It’s just a matter of time. I’m trying to fight ASAP and that’s what’s happening.”

“100 percent (I want to fight at White House),” Diaz said. “That’s the thing I’m most looking forward to.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Diaz has a lot of potential opponents he could fight, but if we’re talking about the UFC White House card next summer, it certainly makes sense for the promotion to try and book the long awaited trilogy fight between him and McGregor.

There’s certainly no guarantee of it happening, but you just know it would make for an absolutely blockbuster main event for that mammoth card in the capital.