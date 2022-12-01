Manager backs Nate Diaz to fight ‘Multiple times’ in 2023, expected to make boxing debut

Zach Rosenfield, the representative of former UFC welterweight and lightweight challenger, Nate Diaz has expectations for his client to compete multiple times throughout next year, as well as pursue a much-awaited transition to boxing.

Diaz, a one-time lightweight championship challenger and victor of The Ultmate Fighter – officially ended his lengthy tenure under the Zuffa LLC banner earlier this week, with his UFC contract coming to an end.

Headlining UFC 279 back in September of this year, Diaz managed to successfully bow out of the promotion with a victory, stopping former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine submission win.

In the time since, Nate Diaz, who had completed his contractual obligations with the promotion, was the subject of a period of exclusivity with the promotion, which allowed the UFC to exclusively negotiate with the Stockton native. On Monday night last, that period of exclusivity officially expired, allowing Diaz to officially test free agency.

Nate Diaz expected to make boxing move next year

And according to Rosenfield, Nate Diaz is expected to enjoy more activity in combat sports next year, including the expected debut of the Californian in the squared circle.

“You will see Nate (Diaz) competing multiple times in 2023, and that will include boxing,” Zach Rosenfield told MMA Junkie during a recent interview.

Rosenfield also stressed Diaz’s interest in likely ending his trilogy against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, in the form of a future rubber match.

“Nate is going to be looking at the biggest fights possible,” Zach Rosenfield said. “He has stated that completing the trilogy with Conor McGregor is something that interests him, and that has not changed.”

Diaz has been linked continually with a transition to professional boxing next year amid his UFC exit, namely in the form of a clash against the polarizing puncher and YouTuber, Jake Paul.