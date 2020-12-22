Nate Diaz has released training footage featuring his brother Nick Diaz ahead of his eagerly anticipated comeback in 2021.

The younger Diaz sibling has not competed in 2020 after falling short in his bid to become the inaugural BMF champion against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Despite his inactivity Diaz has still been working hard in the gym and took to YouTube last night to post a video that proves that – check it out.

Nick Diaz hasn’t fought in more than five years when he was outpointed by Anderson Silva over five rounds – the result was later overturned to a no-contest. Prior to that he also dropped to decision defeats against Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre. Diaz hasn’t picked up a win in MMA since beating BJ Penn in 2011.

In the summer of 2020, the former Strikeforce champion completed a 14-week training regime and a test weight cut ahead of a potential return to fighting in 2021. This news prompted almost half the UFC roster to call for a fight with Diaz but Dana White wasn’t convinced that the former UFC welterweight title challenger was serious about fighting. Kevin Mubenga who manages Nick has since declared his client is almost certainly fighting 2021, news that has understandably excited fight fans worldwide.

Do you think Nate Diaz & Nick Diaz will fight in 2021?