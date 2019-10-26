Nate Diaz Doubles Down On No-Showing UFC 244: Clear My Name Or I Ain’t Doin Sh*t

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz isn’t playing around. The Stockton native is very serious about no-showing UFC 244 next week, where he’s scheduled to meet Jorge Masvidal for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, if the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) don’t clear his name.

Diaz posted the following on Twitter moments ago, before quickly deleting it.

“Clear my name or I ain’t doing sh*t.”

It should be noted that Diaz tagged UFC president Dana White, the UFC, ESPN, ESPN MMA, and the UFC on FOX Twitter accounts as well. Diaz shocked the MMA community yesterday when he claimed he wasn’t going to New York to make the walk for his fight with Masvidal after he was alerted by USADA that he tested for “elevated levels” that may be due to a tainted supplement.

However, Diaz took issue with this, blasting the UFC and USADA and threatening not to show up to New York if his name isn’t cleared. Here’s Diaz’s full statement from yesterday.

“Im not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*CKING with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing.

“Im not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quite, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*ckers who keep quiet until after the fight just to so that they can get paid. f*ckin cheaters. I dont give a fuck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.

“I’m not playing along with this bullshit. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f*cker in the game”

Do you think Diaz will ultimately show up to fight next week in New York?