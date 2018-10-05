Nate Diaz Changes His Tune About Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight

Nate Diaz changes his tune about potentially fighting former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor for a third fight. This comes off the heels of McGregor recently going on record by stating that he would be willing to fight Diaz for the 165-pound title.

Two Fights Before

Their last fight came back at UFC 202 when Diaz suffered a majority decision loss. This came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196. Diaz has his next fight lined up as he’s slated to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Diaz to get his take on McGregor fighting Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 229 pay-per-view this weekend.

Nate Diaz Changes His Tune

This is where Diaz stated that he thinks McGregor is the favorite to win due to his belief that “Khabib is scared for his life.” He also stated that “I think Conor has got a way better fight style.” The reason for his mindset is due to the UFC lightweight champion not facing real quality opponents — “That fool ain’t fought nobody.”

Diaz also talked about a potential third fight against McGregor. This is where he downplayed it the idea.

“I ain’t fighting no trilogy. He already got his ass whipped. He can fight everybody else. I got shit to do too.”

Save The Date

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. A vacant flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks will serve as the headliner.