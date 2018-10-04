Conor McGregor Expresses Interest In Fighting Nate Diaz For 165-Pound Title

Conor McGregor expresses interest in not only just fighting Nate Diaz for the third time but also doing it with a new title being on the line.

Fight fans have not seen Diaz compete inside of the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196. However, he does have his next fight lined up as he’s slated to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

A few weeks ago, there was a lot of talk that they will be fighting for a newly created 165-pound title at UFC 230. However, UFC President Dana White has since come out stating that’s not the case. Then the promotion decided to keep this fight as a co-headliner and went with an interesting main event.

Conor McGregor Expresses Interest

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion spoke with Karyn Bryant at the open workouts for UFC 229 where he talked about a wide range of topics. One of these topics was about the third fight with Diaz.

“The game is full of bums,” McGregor said (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “Ain’t s**t changed, really, so it’s good to be back. I’ve got that trilogy with Diaz. I will give that man a rematch. He gave me a rematch, so I’ll give him a rematch. [At] 155 [pounds], I’d imagine, but we’ll see because maybe we could spearhead a 165 pound division. I do believe we should go 145, 155, 165, 175, 185, even 195. Why not? There’s more belts.”

UFC 230 Main Event

McGregor went as far as stating that he thinks the Diaz-Poirier fight should be booked for the main event although it’s great for the women being booked in this position. A bout for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks is expected to serve as the event headliner.