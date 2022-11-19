Natalia Silva stops Tereza Bleda with stunning spinning back kick knockout – UFC Vegas 66 Highlights

Following a June unanimous decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius in her Octagon debut, Brazilian flyweight prospect, Natalia Silva turns in a stunning second victory during her UFC tenure, stopping the undefeated, Tereza Bleda with a brutal third round spinning back kick knockout in the preliminary card opener of UFC Vegas 66.

14-5-1 as a professional off the back of tonight’s win over Czech Republic newcomer, Bleda, Silva, who was almost caught in both a triangle and an armbar submission attempt in the opening round, sprung brutally in the third and final frame, dropping Bleda with a spinning back kick at the Octagon fence.

Forcing referee, Chris Tognoni to call a halt to the action, Silva rushed Bleda who was felled, following up with a series of ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Natalia Silva’s knockout win over Tereza Bleda