Caio Borralho believes he can solve the Khamzat Chimaev problem

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes that he could solve the problem that is UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Last night, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis to claim the UFC middleweight championship. He did so in dominant fashion, and there were plenty of middleweight contenders in attendance to see it happen – including Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho has been on a great run of form recently and ahead of his next fight against Nassourdine Imavov, he’s made it crystal clear that he feels like he has an advantage if he ever gets the chance to battle it out with Chimaev.

Caio Borralho’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“He did what he does to everyone,” Borralho told MMA Junkie. He dominated the guys with his wrestling and jiu-jitsu and all that stuff. I think people don’t have the answer for that. They don’t know how to prepare for that. They think it’s just about hire a lot of wrestlers to try to take you down and train how to defend takedowns. It has nothing to do with that. People make a lot of mistakes when they prepare to fight against Khamzat.

“He did what he always does, but this time he didn’t finish. When a grappler comes and hugs the guy and he doesn’t finish, it becomes a boring fight. It’s a title fight with high-level guys. Dricus Du Plessis was doing very good in the division. He was the reigning champion. When the grappler guys come and don’t finish, it becomes a boring fight like that.”

“I have an advantage between all the middleweight fighters: I’m the one that has an advantage to beat him because I know exactly what he’s doing and what is his system and the steps he goes through and how to deny those steps. I’m very respectful for Khamzat. He’s like a brother to me. But at this time, it is the level of competition. It’s me and him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie