Nadaka yoshinari to face off against Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122
Generational great and pound-for-pound Muay Thai talent Nadaka Yoshinari will make his return to the ONE Championship ring against a seasoned kickboxer, Hamada Azmani, at ONE Friday Fights 122. who is a former ISKA kickboxing champion and most recently faced off against top Japanese talent in Ryujin Nasukawa. Now the Spanish-Morrocan striker has his hands complete with the highly talented Nadaka Yoshinari.
Nadaka Yoshinari is looking to capture one more title to cement his legacy.
Nadaka has won every single Muay Thai title of note that a fighter can win, from the stadium titles to the WBC and IBF titles. Across five divisions, no less. The only title that has eluded him is a title in ONE Championship. In a brand new division in the Atomweight division, which still has yet to have a proper Muay Thai title. Now the Japanese phenom is dominating ONE Championship, it just may be the time to give the uncrowned king a shot at a title.