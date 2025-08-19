Generational great and pound-for-pound Muay Thai talent Nadaka Yoshinari will make his return to the ONE Championship ring against a seasoned kickboxer, Hamada Azmani, at ONE Friday Fights 122. who is a former ISKA kickboxing champion and most recently faced off against top Japanese talent in Ryujin Nasukawa. Now the Spanish-Morrocan striker has his hands complete with the highly talented Nadaka Yoshinari.

Nadaka RETURNS 🌟 The Japanese phenom faces Moroccan warrior Hamada Azmani in an atomweight Muay Thai showdown on August 29 at ONE Friday Fights 122! Will Nadaka improve to 3-0 in ONE? @445_nada #ONEFridayFights122 | Aug 29 at 7:30PM ICT/8:30AM ET

Nadaka Yoshinari is looking to capture one more title to cement his legacy.

Nadaka has won every single Muay Thai title of note that a fighter can win, from the stadium titles to the WBC and IBF titles. Across five divisions, no less. The only title that has eluded him is a title in ONE Championship. In a brand new division in the Atomweight division, which still has yet to have a proper Muay Thai title. Now the Japanese phenom is dominating ONE Championship, it just may be the time to give the uncrowned king a shot at a title.