Muslim Salikhov KOs Kenan Song with brutal wheel kick stoppage – UFC Macau Highlights

Launching yet another highlight-reel finish, veteran Russian striker, Muslim Salikhov can count it two wins in two this morning at UFC Fight Night Macau — turning in a brutal wheel kick knockout win over fellow veteran challenger, Kenan Song in their main card clash.

Salikhov, fresh from a split decision win over Argentine contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio back in July of this year at UFC Fight Night Denver, snapped a two-fight losing skid in his victory over the veteran former top contender.

And winding back the clock tonight to his stunning knockout win over Andre Fialho back in 2022, Olympic gold medal winner, Salikhov spun with another patented wheel kick to drop Song in brutal fashion, racking up another knockout win to add to his impressive resume of stoppages.

Below, catch the highlights from Muslim Salikhov’s win at UFC Macau over Song Kenan