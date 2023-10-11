It’s safe to say there is no love lost between undefeated prospect Muhammad Mokaev and fast-rising UK star Paddy Pimblett.

On October 21, Mokaev is scheduled to step back inside the Octagon for a clash with veteran standout Tim Elliott. Ahead of his return, Mokaev appeared on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping to discuss his upcoming contest and what may come next should he collect his 11th straight victory at UFC 294.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Mokaev to come up with a name when asked who he would like to fight if given the chance.

“I want to f*ck [Paddy Pimblett] up bad! I just don’t like this guy,” Mokaev said. “I beat a couple of guys from his gym he’s still upset about that,” (h/t MMA News).

Muhammad Mokaev Hopes to See Tony Ferguson Retire After UFC 296

Pimblett will make his first appearance of 2023 come December 16 when the Liverpudlian makes his long-awaited return for a showdown with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Asked for his thoughts on the matchup between Pimblet and Ferguson, Mokaev said:

“Tony is good. Like, Tony is not like people put a cross around him but I mean he was doing good against Chandler, he was doing good. I think he can beat Paddy. Paddy is not like great fighter. Like, his chin is up. He shoots like I don’t know. He lost last fight too.”

Fight fans have been heavily critical of the matchmaking with many suggesting that the bout is putting Paddy Pimblett in a lose-lose situation while others believe Ferguson would be best served by hanging up his gloves for good after dropping six straight inside the Octagon.

“I think he should retire after this fight,” Mokaev said. “He earned a lot of money. What else he need?”

If Tony Ferguson comes up short against Pimblett at UFC 296, ‘El Cucuy‘ will tie B.J. Penn’s record for the longest losing streak in UFC history.