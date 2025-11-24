How Hunger Continues to Motivate Muhammad Mokaev: “Everybody wants to change their family’s life”

Former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev has explained how his hunger helps to drive him forward in pursuit of greatness in his mixed martial arts career.

For the longest time, Muhammad Mokaev was seen as the next big thing in the UFC’s flyweight division. In the wake of his victory over Manel Kape, it seemed as if he was on the verge of getting a shot at the title. Alas, that didn’t quite come to fruition and instead, he was released from the promotion, seemingly due to some clashes and differences behind the scenes.

Since then, Muhammad Mokaev has continued to churn out big wins outside of the UFC, and while they have been impressive, many still want to see him return. He will certainly have to make amends with the UFC brass in order to be welcomed back, which isn’t always easy to do. Still, it’s hard to deny someone of Mokaev’s ability, especially given some of his existing UFC wins.

In a recent interview, Muhammad Mokaev spoke about the hunger that he feels, and how it motivates him to be better and continue to grow as a fighter.

Muhammad Mokaev is hungry for success

“I think the hunger is the most important in this sport. If you have food in the fridge, PlayStation, internet at home when you’re young, why do you need to fight? What are you fighting for? We’re all MMA fighters here not because we had a good life 100 percent. Everybody wants to change their family’s life – that’s why I’m in this sport.”

“I moved to the UK and life took me to MMA to keep my energy away from the streets and the bad things that could happen to me. Maybe I end up in jail or somewhere bad. MMA saved my life and my career. I always want to change my family’s life and make my father proud. He took me to the UK and gave me a good life, so I knew I had to do something big in sports.”

Buckle up, folks, because this kid’s future is still looking pretty bright.