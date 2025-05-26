Muhammad Mokaev: How the Bahrain Royalty Helped MMA star Get Back on Track After Fallout with the UFC

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has praised BRAVE CF for helping him get back on his feet in the world of mixed martial arts after he was let go by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev was once one of the top flyweight fighters in all of MMA. He was able to burst onto the scene with an incredible style and a whole lot of hype, and arguably one of the most impressive amateur careers in the history of mixed martial arts. However, after a fallout between him and the UFC management, they opted not to re-sign him to a new deal.

This caused quite the stir in the MMA community, with many believing that it was due to the perceived bad attitude of Muhammad Mokaev. Either way, the flyweight division had lost a notable presence, and someone who could’ve easily been a future title contender.

Since then, Mokaev has headed back to BRAVE CF who helped him make a name for himself in the first place. During a recent interview, he couldn’t help but praise them.

Muhammad Mokaev praises BRAVE CF

“Then I spoke to Sheikh Khaled, the Prince of Bahrain. He got me back on track. He said, “Listen, we’ll get you on Brave. We’ll give you whatever you want.” They looked after me. They basically lifted me up. Brave is incredible. They’re fair—even now, after I fought in December, I don’t even have a contract with them. That’s how loyal they are. They don’t hold you up like other organizations.”

For Muhammad Mokaev, it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do next in his career. Will he pursue another run with the UFC (if they accept him back), or will he decide to try and flourish elsewhere? Only time will tell.