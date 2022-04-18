UFC flyweight newcomer, Muhammad Mokaev has demanded a public apology from former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor for flagrant comments made regarding the region of Dagestan and its people during and after his rivalry with former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mokaev, an alum of Brave CF – extended his undefeated record to six straight fights back in March in the opening bout of UFC London – submitting Cody Durden with a one-sided opening round guillotine choke.

Muhammad Mokaev has been touted to eventually challenge for UFC flyweight gold

The victory marked Mokaev’s landing the UFC, with the undefeated IMMAF veteran expected to return this summer in a potential June card back in the United Kingdom.

Speaking recently off the back of his successful UFC debut against Durdan, Mokaev explained how he received a pay increase in a sponsorship deal with TIDL – when McGregor partnered with the recovery brand.

“Initially, I was getting $5,000 for each fight,” Muhammad Mokaev told on the YouTube channel, Smesh Bros. “He (Conor McGregor) purchased TIDL before the (Dustin) Poirier rematch and I thought they would terminate my contract. And at the time, I was very outspoken. Especially, if someone talked about Dagestan. I thought they would terminate my deal, but Conor texted me and they raised the pay to $8,000…”

However, despite Mokaev’s retention of his sponsorship with TIDL, as well as his pay rise courtesy of McGregor – the uber-prospect maintains that when he meets the former duel-division champion, he has to apologize for comments made about Dagestan and its people.

“When I see Conor (McGregor), he will have to apologize for all he said about my people,” Muhammad Mokaev said. “The apology is primary and it matters more than the sponsorship. I talked to Audie Attar (Paradigm Sports Management founder) about it and he said that Conor regrets his statements. I think there’s nothing wrong with apologizing, I believe Conor would gain respect from it. I can’t ask him to do it via text message, he said things publicly, so the apology has to be public too. I believe he will apologize, I’m sure about it.”

Of note recently, McGregor has aimed several outbursts at rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as the surging lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev – calling the latter “inbred” as well as the people of Dagestan in a series of deleted tweets in recent months.

