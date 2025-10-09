Montserrat Conejo Ruiz Set to Meet Alice Ardelean at UFC Vegas 110

The UFC has booked a strawweight bout between Mexico’s Montserrat Conejo Ruiz and Romania’s Alice Ardelean for UFC Vegas 110 on November 1, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on the preliminary card of the event headlined by a featherweight clash between Steve Garcia and David Onama.

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz enters this UFC contest looking to build momentum after ending a difficult stretch in her UFC career. The 32-year-old Mexican wrestler carries a professional record of 10-4 and stands 1-3 inside the Octagon. She secured her lone UFC victory in March 2021 with a unanimous decision over Cheyanne Buys, controlling much of the fight with her grappling skills. However, Ruiz has since dropped three consecutive fights, suffering TKO losses to Amanda Lemos, Jaqueline Amorim, and Eduarda Moura.

Ruiz brings extensive wrestling credentials to the fight, having competed as a seven-time national champion in Mexico before transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2014. Her background includes three years of training at Mexico’s Centro Nacional de Alto Rendimiento, where Olympic athletes develop their skills. Despite her recent struggles, Ruiz remains dangerous on the ground with her signature scarf hold keylock submission and strong positional control.

Alice Ardelean presents a different challenge as a seasoned veteran with a 10-7 professional record who has faced elite competition throughout her career. The 33-year-old Romanian fighter has gone 1-2 in her three UFC appearances, earning her first promotional victory in May 2025 with a unanimous decision over Rayanne dos Santos. She suffered decision losses to Shauna Bannon and Melissa Martinez in her previous outings.

Ardelean’s path to the UFC included notable encounters with former strawweight champion Zhang Weili, whom she faced in 2016 and lost via rear naked choke submission. The Romanian has built a diverse finishing record with four wins by knockout and four by submission, including two rear naked chokes and two armbars. She also gained attention outside the cage through her social media presence, accumulating millions of followers across platforms.

The matchup represents a crucial opportunity for both fighters to establish themselves in the competitive strawweight division. Ruiz needs a victory to halt her losing streak and prove she belongs among the UFC’s 115-pound talent pool. For Ardelean, another win would help cement her position in the promotion after her recent breakthrough performance against dos Santos.

UFC Vegas 110 features several other compelling matchups, including a heavyweight co-main event between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and former PFL champion Ante Delija, plus a women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Norma Dumont.