UFC flyweight contender, Montana De La Rosa is back in the winner’s enclosure, following an impressive eventual second round stoppage win over former KSW flyweight champion, Ariane Lipski to open the main card of UFC Vegas 28 at the UFC Apex facility.

Utilising her grappling and clear wrestling advantage in the opening round to force Brazilian contender, Lipski to her back on occasion, De La Rosa sliced with a massive elbow from guard, resulting in some notable claret spilt on the Octagon canvas.

Composing herself following a quick start from Lipski in the second round, De La Rosa circled away following a good counter right hand, to secure a double-leg takedown.

Moving her way to the fence and slicing Lipski with another elbow, this time above her right eye, De La Rosa forced the issue with a series of elbows and hammer fists, forcing referee, Keith Peterson to call a halt to proceedings. With the victory, the 26-year-old Helena native grabs her fifth Octagon success.

Below, catch the highlights from De La Rosa’s knockout win over Lipski.

⚡️ All action to open up the second round! #UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/LZJ3VGEQyH — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 5, 2021

That's going to do it! 👏@MontanaMarie211 dishing out some serious damage to get the TKO in R2! #UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/cXOB4hEYZf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 5, 2021