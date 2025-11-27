Monica Medina Recalls Paty Juarez Series Before the Former’s Big BKB retirement in early 2026

Monica Medina is a former BKB lightweight champion, and while reflecting on her series with Paty Juarez that saw her become champion, Medina also eyes her bare-knuckle send-off bout in the coming weeks.

Medina’s great trilogy with current BKB lightweight champion Paty Juarez was one of the all-time great competitive series within the world of gloveless combat. Juarez would carve out a 2-1 ledger in her trilogy series with Medina when the dust settled between the two warriors.

Juarez recently won a rematch that she had with BKB super lightweight champion Khortni Kamyron, with the latter trying to become a two-division champion and claim the former’s lightweight title. When asked for her thoughts on that recent fight with Paty Juarez, who tied up her Kamyron series, considering their own aforementioned history in the BKB Mighty Trigon, Monica Medina said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Man, I’m happy for her [Paty Juarez]. She’s such an awesome person. I was rooting for her. Honestly I’d love to fight her again [laughs] because I want that last one back. I know I won the first one. I won the title from her and then I lost it in Denver. Would love to fight her again, but that’s not going to happen in my last one, but I’m super happy for her. She’s such a cool person, you know. I’m glad she won and I look forward to watching her fight again.”

Monica Medina on her BKB January bout “It’s a good one to just end the bare knuckle career with”

Teasers were poked around for this swan song bout in bare knuckle, as the interview was conducted prior to the official announcement, with Medina stating [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“They just said they were going to be here in Biloxi January 9th. So I said, “Well, you know, that’s my hometown. Sign me up. That’ll be the last one with you guys.” It’s the last fight on my contract, so it’s a good one to just end the bare knuckle career with.”

Medina will throw down with Monica Franco in the headliner of Bally’s Fightnight by BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing in Q1 of 2026 as the promotion takes over Mississippi.