“Disgruntled Fan Vs the Death Metal Singer” Alex Terrible Eyed for Bare Knuckle Bout by Canadian Vet

Alex Terrible has engaged in multiple bare-knuckle boxing bouts, and a disgruntled former Slaughter to Prevail fan, who happens to be a stalwart of Canada’s combat sports scene, is intrigued about throwing down with the widely known metal vocalist.

The combatant in question is Cody Krahn, who battles ex-BKFC combatant Trevor Bozniak in a bare-knuckle boxing bout at Havoc FC 21 on November 28th in Red Deer, Alberta. The tenured MMA fighter and gloved boxer in the great fight north has utilized the Slaughter To Prevail walkout mask for some of Krahn’s past fights.

When asked if fans could expect the Slaughter To Prevail walkout mask here, and maybe even some corresponding music from the band, Krahn said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“You know what? Alex Terrible had a fight recently and they also released a new album that half of it sucks. I was one of those online troll guys and I left a comment on Alex Terrible’s Instagram that he doesn’t respect bare knuckle boxing. That he didn’t deserve to have a main event spot on a corrupt Russian show like Top Dog and he blocked me. So no, I won’t be wearing a Slaughter mask and I won’t be walking out to them.”

Alex Terrible vs. former fan and fighter: “You can make a movie out of that”

Referencing Alex Terrible’s bare knuckle efforts and if he has a certain appetite for a fight with the STP frontman, Krahn stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I would love that. I might even call him out. Who knows? That would be a very long shot, but you know, get yourself out there. Make your name known. He has more bare knuckle fights than I do, so it would be a fair fight. That’s for sure. I would love that.”

Responding to the intriguing backstory piece and how there would definitely be something to the narrative of that potential Alex Terrible throwdown in gloveless combat, Krahn quipped [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],