Mohammed Alakel Moves to 6-0 with Dominant Win Over Travis Crawford – Canelo vs. Crawford Highlights

Mohammed Alakel kept his undefeated record intact with a dominant performance against Travis Crawford to kick off the Canelo vs. Crawford main card in Las Vegas.

Walking into the bout with a clear height and reach advantage, Alakel got off to a fast start, utilizing the jab and landing a series of speedy straight punches. Crawford started to let his hands go in the second, but it wasn’t until the third round that he’d start to find some success, landing heavy shots and really committing to his attacks on the Saudi prospect.

Unfortunately for Crawford, that would be where his success ends.

Alakel drew blood from Crawford’s nose in the fifth, landing an uppercut followed by a two-piece combo. Crawford attempted to fire back late, but much of his volume failed to land clean.

With a lull in the action, you could hear a pin drop in the arena during the ninth round. Still, it proved to be one of Crawford’s most successful as he connected with a three-punch combination in the final few seconds. “Why did you let him have this round?” Trainer Abel Sanchez asked Alakel in the corner. Alakel comes out for the 10th looking a little sluggish, and Crawford does a solid job of working his midsection, but it won’t be enough to close the gap on the scorecards.

Official Result: Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92).

Check Out Highlights From Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Crawford:

بخطوات واثقة البطل السعودي محمد العقل🔥🇸🇦

جاهز للنزال ضمن نزالات كانيلو وكروفورد، ضمن كرت #موسم_الرياض



Saudi champion Mohammed Alakel 🔥🇸🇦

steps into the ring with confidence, ready for the fight in the Canelo vs Crawford bouts, at the #RiyadhSeasonCard



عرض حصري على نتفليكس… pic.twitter.com/2ysmPuAXpV — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) September 14, 2025