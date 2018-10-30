Mobster Who Allegedly Ran Dana White Out Of Boston Dies In Prison

Notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger was reportedly found dead today (Tues. October 30, 2018) in a federal prison.

This comes via a report from NBC News. The Boston Globe reported the 89-year-old was actually killed. However, authorities have yet to confirm Bulger’s cause of death. Bulger was recently transported to a high-security penitentiary in West Virginia, USP Hazelton, from Florida, where he had served the majority of his sentence.

After being arrested in 2011, Bulger was given two life sentences in 2013 on 31 counts of racketeering and firearms possession. This includes 11 murders of which he was convicted. He was one of America’s most-wanted fugitives at the time of his arrest after being on the run for 16 years. Bulger led the Boston-based Winter Hill Gang.

Bulger also apparently had ties with current UFC President Dana White. Back in 1995, before his affiliations with mixed martial arts (MMA), White left the city of Boston. White claims Bulger threatened him through his right-hand man, Kevin Weeks. Weeks said that White owed Bulger more than $2,000. As a result, White fled to Las Vegas where he would grow up.

He opened up on the subject during a 2015 appearance on “The Herd” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I didn’t pay him,” White said. “This went on for a while, and one day, I was at my place and I got a call and they said, ‘You owe us the money tomorrow by 1 p.m. I literally hung up the phone, picked up the phone and called Delta and bought a ticket to Vegas.”

Upon returning to Vegas, he reconnected with childhood friends Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. The trio would later establish the UFC, and the rest, as they say, is history.