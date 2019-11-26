MMA Veteran Cindy Dandois Attacked By Ex-Boyfriend Who Refused To Accept Breakup

Spread the word!













UFC, Bellator, and Invicta FC veteran Cindy Dandois was unfortunately attacked last week, and is now bearing some scars to show it.

The attack occurred on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium, as the 35-year-old told Het Laatste Nieuws. Dandois told the outlet that her ex-boyfriend attacked her outside of her home in the district of Deurne. The man, who is also a mixed martial artist, has a history of aggressive behavior, and was upset about their breakup. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“He did not accept that I want to move on and just stay friends,” Dandois said. “It’s jealousy. He threatened me all the time, but I never took his threats seriously. Until he comes to my door.”

Witnesses say the man used a key during the assault, which resulted in cuts all over Dandois’ face. She took to her Facebook page to share images of the scars. No mention of the attack was made in the post, however.

Sorry to announce I will be out of my fight this weekend at Fightclub Den Haag 😔7 stitches and a broken nose are the reason for that.Pray for a good and quick recovery.I will be back 😭💔 Posted by Cindy Dandois on Friday, November 22, 2019

Dandois added that she will have scars from the attack for life, and wishes she took the man’s past threats more seriously now.

“It will be a scar for life,” Dandois said. “I hope that they can straighten my nose. I should have taken his threats seriously from the beginning, but I always hoped he would calm down. Wrong.”

Despite being the victim of a disgusting attack, Dandois says she hopes her attacker finds his way, and understands people make mistakes. She added that she doesn’t even want him to be sent to prison.

“We are all human beings, we all make mistakes,” Dandois said. “I hope he realizes it and pulls himself together. He does not have to be sent to prison. Leave me alone, that’s all. In any case, I’m not going to get myself down. I’m not one to mope in a crying corner. Fortunately, I’m still here. It could have ended otherwise.”

The 10-year MMA veteran was scheduled to fight this past weekend but was forced out of the event due to the attack. Now, she’s scheduled to headline a show in Athens, Greece, on December 15. “I hope to be restored in time for the next fight,” Dandois said.