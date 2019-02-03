Twitter Reacts To Jose Aldo Destroying Renato Moicano At UFC on ESPN+ 2

Jose Aldo is still a force to be reckoned with at 145 pounds.

“Scarface” picked up his first victory since 2016 this past summer, defeating Jeremy Stephens via TKO. Tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) Aldo followed up with yet another stoppage victory, finishing Renato Moicano in the second round of their UFC on ESPN+ 2 co-main event. Now, Aldo is on his first win streak since 2014.

Aldo is on the final fights of his UFC career, with two left, he hopes to fight them out in front of his native Brazilian crowd. While he challenges the likes of former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis, for now, he can enjoy his victory in Fortaleza tonight.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Aldo’s victory on Twitter:

Damn aldo! Fucking savage! Very impressive! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) February 3, 2019

Big win for Aldo 😳👏🏽 #UFCFortaleza — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 3, 2019

And there Aldo goes again!!!! Back into the Brazilian crowd after a sick finish to a fight! #KingOfRio proves again that he’s not done yet against the very tough and promising Moicano! #UFCFortaleza — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 3, 2019

Congrats to @josealdojunior truly one of the best featherweights of all time! — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) February 3, 2019

Aldo looking like a man possessed! Absolute savage!! 😳👏🏻👏🏻#UFCFortaleza https://t.co/tsbEtQoXtG — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 3, 2019

Aldooooo!!! Looked great tonight !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 3, 2019