Twitter Reacts To Jose Aldo Destroying Renato Moicano At UFC on ESPN+ 2

Jose Aldo is still a force to be reckoned with at 145 pounds.
“Scarface” picked up his first victory since 2016 this past summer, defeating Jeremy Stephens via TKO. Tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) Aldo followed up with yet another stoppage victory, finishing Renato Moicano in the second round of their UFC on ESPN+ 2 co-main event. Now, Aldo is on his first win streak since 2014.
Aldo is on the final fights of his UFC career, with two left, he hopes to fight them out in front of his native Brazilian crowd. While he challenges the likes of former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis, for now, he can enjoy his victory in Fortaleza tonight.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Aldo’s victory on Twitter: