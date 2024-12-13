Watch MMA Madness: Romania’s Female MMA Threesome Fighting with Influencers

Just when you thought MMA couldn’t get any stranger, along comes a triple threat match that needs to be seen to be believed.

We all love MMA, mixed martial arts or whatever you want to call it, for many different reasons. Some enjoy the primal desire to watch athletes fight one another, whereas others enjoy the art behind it. Whatever may be the case, everyone tends to know what they like – and is also well aware of what they don’t like.

One thing we’ve seen a sharp rise in when it comes to MMA is ‘alternative’ fights. There are countless promotions across the globe attempting to capitalise on the success of the sport, and more often than not, they’re trying to find ways to stand out from the crowd, which makes sense given how many people are already closed off to anything outside of the UFC.

In the following clip from MMA promotion RXF MMA, things were taken in an entirely new direction in the form of a bizarre triple threat match.

Three girls battle in MMA triple threat

Alexandra Sanda, Cosmina Boer and Adriana Ene battled it out in this ‘bikini fight’ at RXF 48 All Stars. On first glance, it resembles something that you’re more likely to see go down in WWE back in the 90s. When you keep watching, it doesn’t appear as if these women know how to fight whatsoever.

They’re all wearing headgear, as you’d expect given that they are amateurs, and they seem to take turns partnering up against one another. There are plenty of reasons why this kind of thing isn’t common in MMA, largely because triple threat matches are so strange. When you add in the fact that this appears to be about little more than their looks, it really does get a bit uncomfortable.

