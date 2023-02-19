MMA flyweight takes down heavyweight giant in viral video

An open weight exhibition between a 5-foot-4-inch flyweight and 6-foot-6-inch heavyweight took place this past weekend in an event called “DogFight Wild Tournament”.

It was an underdog story for Raymison Bruno as he took down and submitted the much larger Roger Dalet in the first round.

130-pound flyweight Raymison Bruno outskills 265-pounder Roger Dalet

The huge size difference didn’t affect Bruno. It was a one-sided affair for the 31-year-old. The scrap started with both fighters on their feet until Bruno took down Dalet and dominated from there. He used an armbar to secure the win at the 1:44 mark of the first round.

According to Tapology, Bruno has been a professional mixed martial artist since June 2013. He even made an appearance for Cage Warriors in April 2022. The only fight on Dalet’s MMA record is against Bruno.