MMA Community Rips Stephen A. Smith For Ugly Pad Workout

Footage recently emerged of Stephen A. Smith doing pad work — and it came at the worst possible time.
A video was posted on Tuesday showing the ESPN commentator doing slow pad work as it quickly went viral.
One reason why could be because of Smith’s overall popularity. Another reason may be because it came following his harsh criticism of Donald Cerrone.
Cerrone faced Conor McGregor at UFC 246 this past weekend and suffered a quick 40-second defeat. Smith was not pleased with what he saw as he unloaded on “Cowboy” after the event:
“I’m quite disgusted,” Smith said. “Let me be very, very clear: I’m honored to be up here with you guys. I’m a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.
“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”
Smith’s comments did not go down well with many in the MMA community. And so, it was fitting that they responded by roasting his pad work.
