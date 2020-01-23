MMA Community Rips Stephen A. Smith For Ugly Pad Workout

Spread the word!













Footage recently emerged of Stephen A. Smith doing pad work — and it came at the worst possible time.

A video was posted on Tuesday showing the ESPN commentator doing slow pad work as it quickly went viral.

Okay Stephen A Smith we see you 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/L2yT5rv2si — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 21, 2020

One reason why could be because of Smith’s overall popularity. Another reason may be because it came following his harsh criticism of Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone faced Conor McGregor at UFC 246 this past weekend and suffered a quick 40-second defeat. Smith was not pleased with what he saw as he unloaded on “Cowboy” after the event:

“I’m quite disgusted,” Smith said. “Let me be very, very clear: I’m honored to be up here with you guys. I’m a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”

Smith’s comments did not go down well with many in the MMA community. And so, it was fitting that they responded by roasting his pad work.

When your preparing for cowboy and his son just Incase they come after him 😂..need to see more reporters hit pads 😂 pic.twitter.com/tIEylSKSsD — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2020

Couldn't bust a grape. 🖕 https://t.co/QolFpgJnKE — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 22, 2020

Only thing I see are how trash his hands are https://t.co/MDHRiWlk8Z — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 22, 2020

Hey, @stephenasmith, I'm going to let you finish your mitt session, but please, for everything that is holy at ESPN, please keep your #MMA opinions to yourself, thanks. https://t.co/qNxWYLLKEW — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) January 22, 2020

