Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins Full Fight Video Highlights

No. 11 UFC light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov had many questions to answer when he met No. 14 Patrick Cummins on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Russian BJJ black belt who now calls Toronto his residence had suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Glover Teixeira and Volkan Oezdemir. It had been 10 months since the once-hyped contender had last fought.

Cirkunov put those questions to rest, at least for the time being. He used a whirling takedown to mount the durable ‘Durkin.’ From there, it was elementary. Cirkunov locked on a tight arm triangle choke like a boa constrictor and transitioned to fight-ending fight control.

Overall, it was a thing of beauty. Check it out here: