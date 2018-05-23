Mirko Cro Cop Reveals Target Date For Return From Injury

MMA Legend Mirko Cro Cop is currently on the sidelines after suffering an injury.

It was revealed earlier this week that Cro Cop had to pull out of his scheduled bout against hard-hitting Roy Nelson in an alternate bout for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix at the upcoming Bellator 200 event.

Cro Cop revealed to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that he suffered n ACL tear, a partial MCL tear, a meniscofemoral ligament (MFL) tear, an LCL sprain, and a median arcuate ligament (MAL) tear in his left leg. As a result. He underwent surgery Monday (May 22, 2018) to address the damage.

However, even though that is an extensive list of injuries, he is targeting a return in October and wants to fight Nelson “ASAP.”

It should be noted that as of this writing, there’s still no word yet on if Nelson will remain on this card and fight at this event but Bellator officials are currently looking for a replacement to fight the former UFC heavyweight star.

Some people may not remember but Cro Cop has dealt with similar injury in the past if you go back to 2009. He was about to start his second stint with the UFC and came back in about five months against Mostapha al-Turk at UFC 99, which he won via first-round knockout.

Cro Cop’s Bellator debut is now on hold as he is in the midst of an eight-fight win streak. During that run, he holds wins over “King Mo” Lawal, Gabriel Gonzaga and Satoshi Ishii.

Bellator 200 is set to take place on Friday, May 25, 2018, from The SSE Arena, Wembley. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

The new main event of this show will see middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho (15-1) defending his crown against Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2) while the co-main event will see London’s own Michael “Venom” Page (12-0) takes on David “The Caveman” Rickels (19-4, 2 NC).

The card will also feature former titleholder Phil Davis (18-4) takes on Linton Vassell (18-6) in a light heavyweight matchup.