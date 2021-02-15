Julian Marquez appeared to have struck lucky when Miley Cyrus accepted his valentines call out.

However things have quickly gone downhill for the UFC middleweight who appears to have blown his shot with the popstar.

For those of you who aren’t aware, Marquez picked up a third round submission win at UFC 258.

The 30-year-old used his post-fight interview to request a date with Cyrus, he said.

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and call these people out right now,” Marquez said. This is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus! Will you be my valentine?”

To everyone’s surprise Cyrus actually responded and was open to the idea of linking up with the UFC fighter.

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS,” Miley Cyrus wrote. “Happy VDay and Congrats my love!”

Fans rejoiced as it appeared Marquez had managed to bag himself one of the worlds most famous woman.

Unfortunately, the UFC middleweight decided to overplay his hand and asked Cyrus to get a tattoo with his nickname before they could go any further.

“@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife “

The singer didn’t seem to take kindly to Marquez countering her offer and posted the below image to her Instagram story.

JULIAN MARQUEZ REALLY FUMBLED THE BAGGGG pic.twitter.com/Aa4KDmbC29 — EricSama 💯 (@EricSamaNYC) February 15, 2021

