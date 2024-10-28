Paddy Pimblett on Jake Paul’s boxing evolution: ‘You’ve got to give him his due’

Ahead of his return to the ring next month, polarizing puncher, Jake Paul has received praise of his abilities by the unlikeliest of sources, in the form of UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett.

Paul, who returns to action next month in Arlington, Texas — is slated to take on former undisputed heavyweight world champion boxer, Mike Tyson, with the latter making his return to action for the first time since he suffered a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride all the way back in 2006.

For Paul, the outspoken Ohio native, improved to 10-1 as a professional over the summer in Florida, turning in another knockout win, this time beating former UFC welterweight contender and BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) favorite, Mike Perry in the sixth round.

Paddy Pimblett heaps praise on Jake Paul’s boxing ability

And receiving backing from musician and YouTuber, KSI to likely run through the ageing Tyson with relative ease in ‘The Lone Star State’ next month, Paul has also been backed by Liverpool grappler, Pimblett, who believes his boxing ability has come on leaps and bounds.

3 years ago he was telling Jon Jones to move down to 185 to avoid @francis_ngannou and that Jon didn’t really want to fight Francis…but now the narrative doesn’t suit Dana…pic.twitter.com/c8phYK2lLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 25, 2024

I’ve chatted a lot of shit about Jake Paul because he never used to be able to throw a punch, but now that he’s actually trained for a few years, he can throw a punch,” Paddy Pimblett told OLBG during a recent interview. “His boxing doesn’t actually look that bad. But a few years ago when he started and people were saying to me ‘You fight Jake Paul’, I was like, ‘lad, he’s fucking shite’. But now he’s trained for that long and put that much work in, you’ve got to give him his due.”

He doesn’t look that bad,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “Like he outboxed Mike Perry even though he had like 40 lbs on him. But it’s Tyson, whether he’s 58 or not, it’s Mike Tyson. I don’t even know [what happens] that’s just like a freak show fight, I wouldn’t even put a prediction on that. I hope Mike Tyson knocks him out. As we’ve just said, he’s 58 years of age, and he hasn’t fought in about 15 years as well. “