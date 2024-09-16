Jake Paul – Banned but Not Stopped: Snuck into UFC 306 at The Sphere

The Problem Child’ Jake Paul was banned for life from UFC events by UFC president Dana White. Despite this, the YouTube and boxing star put on a disguise and snuck into the UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul Banned From The UFC

Jake Paul is a boxer, YouTuber, and a PFL Athlete, but he cannot attend UFC events. Paul was banned from all UFC events by Dana White approximately two years ago. This ban stems from a long-standing feud between Paul and White, as well as Paul’s disruptive behavior at past UFC events.

The ban came after an incident at UFC 261, where Paul’s presence led to a heated verbal exchange with former champion and commentator Daniel Cormier. During that event, the crowd chanted “F*** Jake Paul” in unison, further escalating tensions. Paul’s ongoing criticism of UFC fighter pay and his public feuds with Dana White contributed to the ban.

Jake Paul Sneaking into UFC 306

Despite the ban, Paul managed to sneak into UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 15. Paul wore an elaborate disguise, including a prosthetic mask with long grey hair and a beard, to evade security. He attended the event to support his friend and business partner Sean O’Malley, who was fighting for the bantamweight title. Paul documented his infiltration in an Instagram video, showing himself navigating security and even passing by Dana White in the crowd.

Watch the full video below:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in a boxing match scheduled for November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This bout marks a significant event as it will be streamed globally on Netflix, making it the platform’s first foray into live sports. Initially planned for July 20, the fight was postponed due to Tyson suffering from a stomach ulcer.