The Mike Tyson Effect: Mark Wahlberg Hopes for a Classic Mike Tyson Moment in Fight Against Jake Paul

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has given his thoughts on next Friday’s boxing showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

For many, the idea of Mike Tyson returning to the ring at the age of almost 60 is unthinkable. In fact, a lot of pundits feel as if it’s quite unethical – and they’re surprised to see that a commission has actually sanctioned for this showdown to take place.

For Jake Paul, it’s a win-win situation in a lot of ways. Either you are knocked out by one of the best heavyweights of all time (albeit far past his prime), or you pick up a decisive win over someone that was once the most feared man on the planet.

Many celebrities and fellow fighters have been weighing in on this matter and giving their thoughts on how the fight could go. This includes Mark Wahlberg, who had the following to say.

Mark Wahlberg’s view on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

“Look, I’d like to see the old Mike coming out one more time, one-rounder. I just hope nobody gets hurt. I always watch Mike on pay-per-view, people always complain, ‘Oh it went one round. It wasn’t worth your money.’ Always have my money’s worth when watching Mike. He’s a dear friend. Hopefully, he’s going to be healthy, does the old Mike thing one more time.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

There’s certainly no guarantee of victory for Jake Paul next Friday. However, if Mike Tyson is able to pull a rabbit out of the hat and pick up the victory, and does so in devastating fashion, it will serve as one of the most remarkable stories in combat sports of the last few years.

Either way, there’s a lot to be excited about regarding this matchup – even if, deep down, a lot of us feel a bit strange about it.