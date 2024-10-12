Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Will Not Have Eddie Hearn Tuning In, Despite Being a Partial Promoter “I can’t watch that.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that he won’t be tuning in to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

On November 15, Jake Paul is set to square off with Mike Tyson in a blockbuster boxing match. In the eyes of many, it’s not the most attractive fight in the world, mainly because Tyson is 58 years of age and hasn’t competed at this level in a long time.

In equal measure, we all know that it’ll be watched by millions – especially with it being streamed around the globe on Netflix. Jake Paul knows what he has to do in order to attract a big audience, and that goes for both hardcore fans and casuals.

Within the sport itself, it’ll hardly come as a shock to learn that there have been some pretty outspoken opinions on this. From promoters to fellow fighters and beyond, nobody can really come to terms with the fact that these two are actually going to fight one another.

That includes, as it turns out, the aforementioned Eddie Hearn, who had the following to say on the matter.

Eddie Hearn has told me he will leave the stadium after Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano II on Nov 15th and won't watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: “I think it's a huge shame that one of the biggest legends of the sport comes back 20 years after everybody knew he shouldn't be boxing… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 11, 2024

Eddie Hearn discusses Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

“I think it’s a huge shame that one of the biggest legends of the sport comes back 20 years after everybody knew he shouldn’t be boxing anymore. At 55 or however old he is. He’s 58? Jesus Christ, he’s nearly 60. Like, you have no respect for the sport of boxing if you put Mike Tyson in a ring at 58 years of age. And if he gets hurt, then it’s on those people… I’ll watch Katie Taylor and then I’ll leave. I can’t watch that.”

The truth of it is this: Jake Paul knows how to get people talking, and he’ll do everything in his power to put on a big show next month in Texas.